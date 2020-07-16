NOBLE CLINTON PICKENS, 85, of Dunbar, departed this life on July 14, 2020, after a long battle with Alzeimer's Disease.
Noble was a retired Ironworker out of Local 787.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; sons, Clint Pickens (Michelle) and Kent Pickens (Jennifer); five grandchildren, Ana, Meghan, Timothy, Trevor and Tinsley; and sisters, Wanda Arnott and Vada Miller (Clyde).
Service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Tyler Moutnain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313, with Pastor Tom Price officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Special thanks to HospiceCare for their wonderful care of Noble during his illness.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.