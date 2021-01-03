NOBLE YOUNG, at the young age of 94, quietly stepped into his eternal home in Heaven to receive his gift on Christmas Day 2020, eager to celebrate his savior's birthday. He died at Dunbar Center, awaiting physical therapy after a short illness.
He was born on August 19, 1926 in Charleston, to the late Leonard and Carrie Young.
He lived and loved his simple life in Dunbar with his family since 1955, retiring from the Kroger Co. in 1992. He was an Army Veteran and told many stories of his military service and 49 years of employment.
He was a member of Rebecca Chapel which he labored on and helped build. Noble also enjoyed gardening, tending to his wife's roses in his front yard, and doing yard work. Most of all Mr. Young loved going to church to worship the Lord. He also enjoyed his visits to City Hall and his weekly trips to the bank and Kroger's. He helped his wife care for many children and certainly impacted their lives greatly. Noble never saw a stranger and always had good-hearted conversations with any one who would listen.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Pribble Young; daughter, Pam Reynolds; brother, Alton Young, Jr.; sister, Bonnie Martin.
Mr. Young is survived by his daughters, Debra Young and Cheryl Garnes; brother, Delmer Young; grandchildren, Mark Jones, Zach Garnes (Jessica), Brandon Reynolds, great-grandchildren, Dylan and Karey Jones, Caleb Fisher, Peyton Reynolds; and great-great grandson, Jaxson Jones.`
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Monday, January 4 2021 at Rebecca Chapel with pastor Ronnie Nida officiating burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service Rebecca Chapel, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in his name to Rebecca Chapel, 147 Moran Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064.
Masks and social distancing are required and mandatory.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. www.kellerfuneralhome.net