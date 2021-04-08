NOEL PARRISH DeHAVEN, 46, passed away at home on April 6, 2021. Services will be held at Lewisburg United Methodist Church on Friday, April 9, 2021, with visitation from 12 to 1 and the funeral to follow directly. Arrangements by Lantz Funeral Home in Alderson
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.