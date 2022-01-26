NOELL "BETH" STIVERS, of Clay, WV, born December 12, 1947, the daughter of Lloyd E. Butcher, Jr. (deceased) and Joyce S. Gibson. She loved life and even when she was very ill, she stayed, until her Savior called her home on January 21, 2022.
Beth grew up in Widen, WV and was a 1965 graduate of Clay County High School. She loved returning to "Widen Day" where she could see and talk to old friends.
As a graduate of The McMillan Radiological program in Charleston, WV she was a certified x-ray technician and a 1977 graduate of The Holzer School of Nursing in Gallipolis, OH as a registered nurse and completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She was employed at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Pomeroy, OH in the intensive care unit, as a surgical nurse, and as a nursing supervisor. Later, she joined the staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital as the evening shift supervisor until joining the staff at CAMC General Hospital as the night shift charge nurse in the Emergency Department and the Trauma Unit. Beth was an EMT and firefighter for the Middleport Fire Department, Unit #124 from 1990-92 until suffering a heart attack and open-heart surgery. She served on the Middleport Village Council for two terms. She especially enjoyed playing her Selmer 9 clarinet in the Community Band and the Ohio University "Comuniversity" Band. She was a member of the Harrisonville Chapter #155 Order of Eastern Star and a longtime member of the Xi Gamma Mu Sorority. Beth was a member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of Maysel, WV.
She is survived by her sons, James Matthew Dawson (Angie Hanback-Coleman) of Columbus, OH and Bradley Burget (Brian Workman) of Columbus, OH. Her grandchildren, whom were the lights of her life, Mackenzie Noell Coleman of Newark, OH and James Michael Dawson of Jacksonville, FL. Her great-grandchildren, Mackenzie's sons are: Greyson Joseph Coleman, Dawson James Coleman, and Jaxson Robert Coleman. Beth is also survived by her mother Joyce S. Gibson (Morgan) of Clay, WV, Aunt Penelope Griffith of Ozark, AL and her sister Caroline Z. Taylor (Rick) and brother Timothy O. Butcher, also of Clay, WV.
We believe her mission was complete here and she is now celebrating with those she loved gone on before. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Valley Center N.H., Beth made many friends there, and we thank you for your love, care, and support.
We believe her mission was complete here and she is now celebrating with those she loved gone on before. We would also like to extend a special thank you to Valley Center N.H., Beth made many friends there, and we thank you for your love, care, and support.
Funeral Service for Beth will be held on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 12 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay, WV, with a one-hour visitation 11 - 12 prior to service for friends and family. Burial will follow at the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Wilson Ridge.