Noha Shaar

NOHA HASSAN SHAAR, Heaven received an angel in Noha Hassan Shaar who passed away peacefully at Hubbard Hospice House West on Sunday August 2, 2020. Born in Ainab, Lebanon, December 10, 1934 she came to America in 1960. Noha was a sweet caring lady who spent most of her life taking care of others. She worked in Charleston at Schwabe May, The Vogue and The Quality shop for many years tailoring women's clothing. Her clients will remember her as the "Best". Noha and Norman spent their adult lives on the west side where she helped Norman operate Shaars Confectionary for over 50 years. Noha was preceded in death by her husband Norman R. Shaar, of 52 years, and three sisters and two brothers of Ainab, Lebanon. She is survived by family members, brother-in-law Kamal (Nancy) Shaar, Sisters-in-law Norma Shaar, So. Charleston, and Sallie Waheed, Houston TX, Kama Shaar, Chicago IL, Kamilla (Mitchell) Rashid, Charleston WV. Nephews Kamren Craft, Sabian Rashid, Gabriel Rashid, Zavier Rashid and niece Keaton Craft. A niece Lina Chaar, of Beirut, Lebanon. A service to honor the life of Noha will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others. Friends may leave condolences at www.Snodgrassfuneral.com. The arrangements are in the care of Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.