NOKA JANE CARTER, 98, peacefully entered Heaven's gates on August 30, 2021. Her husband of 66 years, Earl, was there to meet her wearing his red fedora and they are dancing together again.
Noka was blessed with loving family and friends throughout the life she lived in West Virginia and Georgia. Noka enjoyed raising a family and being a mom, but also found time to be an active member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Later in life, she joined the State of West Virginia to work full time and loved it so much, she didn't retire from the Public Service Commission until she was 88 years young!
Noka always had a smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes. She took pleasure in spending time with family whether at home or traveling, enjoyed a good laugh with others, and LOVED her desserts - especially chocolate! Her family and friends knew she was a chocoholic, so that quickly became their gift of choice for any occasion.
Noka is survived by her loving daughters Kitty (Doug) Hunt, Barbara Stutler, and Debbie (Gary) Fejes; grandchildren Mallory Hunt Danner, Austin Hunt, April Scott, Tabitha Stutler, and Crystal Rabel; great grandchildren Maddox Danner, Brayden Scott, Peyton Scott, Kalaya Stutler and Carter Rabel; brother James R. McVey and four nephews and nieces.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Elk River Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
A visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Elk River Church of the Nazarene.