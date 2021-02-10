Nola Mae Clements

NOLA MAE (KEES) CLEMENTS, 91, passed away on February 7, 2021 after a long illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
She was a kind, loving soul. She was a people person and never met a stranger. She loved kids and they loved her. Her pride and joy was her grandkids, Melodie and Greg.
Nola was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Leva Kees. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eldridge Clements, sisters Vada Craig, Ethel Lucas, Gladys Nichols and brothers, Bill Kees and Bannon Kees.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Sherry Smith of Collinsdale WV, Granddaughter, Melodie Smith of Collinsdale WV and Grandson Gregory Smith of Given WV. She is also survived by brother Robert (Bob) Kees (Donna) of Plain City, Ohio, sister Kathleen Lively (Paul) of Oak Hill, WV, sister-in-law Mary Kees, who was like a sister, of Collinsdale, WV, numerous nieces and nephews and loads of friends. We were blessed to have her in our lives and will continue to be blessed by our memories.
Nola graduated from Kingston High School in 1949. Her favorite hobby was reading and she loved to sing. She loved going to church and was a member of Burnwell Church of the Nazarene.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at High Lawn Funeral Home from 7 - 9 p.m., Funeral Services will be held at the Burnwell Nazarene Church on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 11 a.m. Entombment will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations of sympathy may be sent to Burnwell Nazarene Church, 241 Collinsdale Rd., Gallagher, WV.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.highlawnfuneralhomechapel.com.