NOLAN LEE ANDERSON, 83, of Winfield, WV, departed this life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., after a short illness.
Nolan was born on June 24, 1937, at Poca, WV, the first of three children of Lowell F. Anderson and Euna I. Anderson.
He was a proud "Poca Dot" and was a member of the graduating class of 1955. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and completed basic training at Samson AFB in November 1955. He served as a jet engine aircraft mechanic at Amarillo AFB and Sheppard AFB and was honorably discharged from active Air Force at Bergstrom AFB, Austin, TX, in August, 1959.
He was employed in various positions with Union Carbide Chemical Company, American Electric Power Company and Rhone Poulenc AG Company, retiring in 1995 as Supervisor and Mechanic at the No. 2 Steam Plant at Institute, WV. After "retirement," he was employed by TEI Construction Services in Greer, SC, for approximately 10 years.
Nolan married the love of his life, Lorvada "Sissy" Boggess on December 21, 1957, and they remained in Putnam County their entire married life, where they raised their two daughters.
He began his personal relationship with Jesus Christ at Hometown Church of God Mission in November, 1970, where he later served as Sunday School superintendent, Sunday School teacher and elder. He attended Bancroft Church of God Mission in recent years. He volunteered his time at Upward Way Youth Church Camp for many years where he was known as "Kool Aid Man". No one enjoyed spending time with children more than he. He loved his God and he loved his family. He lived life to the fullest and was a Godly example to all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Lorvada "Sissy" of Winfield; his two daughters, Beth Dotson (Greg) of Winfield, WV, and Jill Fisher (Rick) of Red House, WV. He is also survived by four beloved grandchildren, Sarah Beth Kay (Nick) of Winfield, WV; Mikayla Fisher of Red House, WV, Mackenzie Dotson of Winfield, WV, and Dakota "Cody" Fisher of Red House, WV. He is also survived by two very special great grandsons. Also surviving are his sister, Rita Cottrill (Lee) of Red House, WV, and his brother, Frank Anderson (Ruth) of Nitro, WV, as well as a whole host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel) with Pastor James Legg and Pastor Paul Boggess officiating. Burial will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
