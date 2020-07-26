NORA J. HARPER, 73, gained her angel wings and returned to her heavenly home on July 25, 2020 after a sudden illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her and gave her peace and will help her family during this time.
Nora was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters. She was a homemaker that found joy in her family and doing activities with her family. She loved holidays and having family functions at the house and always placed her special touch on making everything festive and making everyone feel loved.
Nora a homemaker and a Christian, attended Spring Fork Baptist Church.
Nora is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bradley Harper, their children, Randy (Tonya) Harper, Ronnie (Cindi) Harper, Linda Harper (Monty) Hudnall, and Danny (Nikki) Harper; grandchildren, Joseph (Felicia) Harper, Ronnie (Shawna) Harper, Jacob Harper, Zackery (Michelle) Hudnall, Matthew Harper, Rachael Harper, Danny Harper, Courtney Harper, Alexandria Harper and Miranda Harper; great grandchildren, Anna Harper, Emily Harper, Olivia Harper, Mia Harper, Faith Smith (Harper), Remington Harper, Austin Harper and Connor Harper and Brently Pullen; sister, Aretha Cambell (Jack).
A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Hafer Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park in Big Chimney.
The visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.