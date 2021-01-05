NORA JANE "JANIE" BOWMAN, 63, of Spencer, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at CAMC Memorial in Charleston, West Virginia.
She was born January 31, 1957 in Roane County, a daughter of the late Bobby Ray and Doris Marie Taylor Burdette. She was a homemaker.
Janie is survived by her husband, James David "Bud' Bowman; sons, Mike (Danita) Rhodes, Jr. and their children, Micky (Jeff) Davis and their children, Oaklyn, Kamdyn, and Michael, all of Ohio, Kipra Rhodes of Ohio, Josiah Rhodes and his companion Annabel, of Ohio, Joe (Amy) Rhodes and their children, Kole, Sam, and Canyon, all of Ohio, Derek (Lyndsey) Bowman and their children, Aiden, Jace, and Tristan, all of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and Bobby Frank Bowman and his companion Jamie, of Ohio; a sister, Loretta (Gary) Alvis of Spencer; and a brother, Paul (Connie) Burdette of Spencer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bobby Ray Burdette, Jr..
The family would like to thank the staff of Roane General Hospital, CAMC Memorial, the doctors at both hospitals who treated Janie, and all the friends and family who helped in any way.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, January 6, at the Mt. Zion Cemetery near Peniel, West Virginia, with Pastor Shane Greathouse officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.