NORA KATHERINE GULLIAN, passed away on September 20, 2020 . She was born June 24, 1928. Nora was preceded in death by David (husband), Richard (son), Chuck (son), John (brother) and Jack (brother). Nora is survived by a sister, Janet Dodson, daughter-in-law, Elaine Gullian, Granddaughter, Jamie and husband Anthony, grandsons, Todd and wife Lorie, Stacy and Anthony. Two great granddaughters. Several nieces and nephews. We also want to extend a very special thanks to her niece, Carol Rigas, for all of her support and love. A viewing will be held Saturday. September 26, at 12-1 p.m., at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.