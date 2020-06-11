NORA KATHRYN WARWICK LANCIANESE, 89, of Mount Hope, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley. In keeping with her wishes, Kathryn will be cremated. There will be no visitation or service. The family requests donations of sympathy be made to Bowers Hospice House, 454 Cranberry Drive, Beckley, WV 25801. Arrangements were made by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope.
