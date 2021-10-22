NORA "LINDA" CURRY of Cross Lanes, WV passed away on Monday October 18, 2021 at the age of 76. Linda was born and raised in Whitesville, WV.
She graduated from Sherman High School in 1964, and then attended John Hopkins University to become an XRay Technician. She then went on to have a full career at a job she loved with Associated Radiologists until she retired.
Linda was a breast cancer survivor and also battled Parkinson's for the past fifteen years. Even with this diagnosis Linda continued her many hobbies and talents, which included baking cake, candies, and crafting. Linda and her beloved husband, Roger Curry, of almost 54 years enjoyed camping and frequently visited Gulf Shores, AL with friends and family. Additionally, Linda and her husband shared a love of God and were members of First Baptist Church of Tyler Mountain. She enjoyed being an active member of her church until she was no longer able due to her health.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Opal Ruth and Gilford Burgess, her siblings Bill Burgess, Joe Burgess, John Burgess, David Burgess, and Shelby Burgess.
She is survived by her loving husband Roger Curry, daughters Carmela Bechtel (Scott), and Missy Diehl (Flint), her five grandchildren Taylor Ward (Dalton), Grant Bechtel, Morgan Nichols (Zach), Patrick Diehl, and Maddy Diehl, and her younger sister Sally Hannah (Wilson).
Linda was a joy and an inspiration to all that knew and loved her and she will be wholeheartedly missed.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date when it is safe for all participants from COVID-19.