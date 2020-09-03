Essential reporting in volatile times.

Nora Nita Evans
NORA NITA EVANS, age 88 went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was one of 5 children born to Anna & Thomas Owens on March 2, 1932.

Prior to moving to Charlotte she was a long time resident of Mt. Hope & Institute, WV.

After attending WVSC she obtained her nursing degree from Freedman's School of Nursing, (now Howard Univ.). Nita retired from WVSU in 1992 as a nurse having lovingly served many students over 22 years.

She is survived by her 3 children, Beverly Walker Raynor, Deborah Walker, Nathaniel Thomas Walker and two grandsons, Gregory Raynor and Oscar Raynor, Jr., 3 neices, 2 nephews, cousins and many friends.

A memorial service will be held at Long and Sons Mortuary, 2312 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC on Tues., September 8, at noon.

The service may be viewed at Longandsonmortuary.com.