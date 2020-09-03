NORA NITA EVANS, age 88 went home to be with the Lord on August 29, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. She was one of 5 children born to Anna & Thomas Owens on March 2, 1932.
Prior to moving to Charlotte she was a long time resident of Mt. Hope & Institute, WV.
After attending WVSC she obtained her nursing degree from Freedman's School of Nursing, (now Howard Univ.). Nita retired from WVSU in 1992 as a nurse having lovingly served many students over 22 years.
She is survived by her 3 children, Beverly Walker Raynor, Deborah Walker, Nathaniel Thomas Walker and two grandsons, Gregory Raynor and Oscar Raynor, Jr., 3 neices, 2 nephews, cousins and many friends.
A memorial service will be held at Long and Sons Mortuary, 2312 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC on Tues., September 8, at noon.
The service may be viewed at Longandsonmortuary.com.