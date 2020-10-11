NORA TAYLOR HELM, 74, of Nitro, went Home to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 due to underlying health issues complicated by COVID-19.
After devoting most of her adult life to caring for her family, at the age of 60 she graduated college and started Nitro Sunroom and Window with her husband Ed. Nora was a longtime member of Maranatha Fellowship in St. Albans and was an integral part of the congregation, board member, and had a God-given "Servant's Heart".
Nora is survived by her husband Edward Helm of Nitro, and a long list of family and friends.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic no services are scheduled at this time.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro is assisting Nora's family and you may send e-mail condolences to the family and view Nora's full obituary at www.cookefuneralhome.com