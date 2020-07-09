Nora “Tootsie” Hughes

Nora Frances "Tootsie" Hughes
NORA FRANCES "TOOTSIE" HUGHES, 94, of Glasgow, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at home. There is another Angel around the Throne tonight. "Love lives on inside of us, and will never die and we will hold tight our precious memories." She was a Christian for over 68 years with the Church of God.
She was preceded in death by parents John and Jennie (Keenan) Perry; also by her husbands, Preston Bowe and A. W. Hughes; brothers, Sam and Gerald Perry; sister, Phyllis Goins; and loving grandson, Brian Bowe; and son-in-law, Glenn Parsons.
Tootsie is survived by son Larry Bowe (Linda); daughters, Helen Parsons, Margaret Bowe, and Janet Cupples; sisters, Joann Hayes, Barbara Kirk; brothers, "Butch" and Mike Johnson; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; a host of other family members and friends; and a special friend, her cat, Saldador.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their loving care during our mother's final days.
In lieu of flowers, please show kindness and love to someone else today.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private family graveside services only.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is in charge of arrangements.