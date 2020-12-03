NORELLA FAYE HATFIELD, 79 of South Charleston went home to be with the Lord Tuesday December 1, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Norella was born at Putney on December 3, 1940 to the late Richard Scott & Beatrice Woody Hatfield. While living in Orlando, FL., she was very proud of being able to work her way up as the Director of purchasing of Brookwood Community Hospital. She enjoyed, along with her daughter, being able to watch the live stream services of Spring Fork Missionary Baptist Church on Campbell's Creek. Norella was a loving mother, a loving & caring sister and was cherished by all of her nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents, Hibert & Ella Mae Hatfield and Maternal Grandparents, Stanton Sr. & Goldie Woody.
She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Leeber of South Charleston; sisters, Alena Kay Holmes of Kentucky and Vonna McDaniel of Charleston; special uncle & aunt, Stanton Jr. & Norma Faye Woody of St. Albans; special nieces, Jennifer Stewart of Ocklawaha, FL. and Cindy Curry of Kentucky; special great nephews, Justin Garrett and Chase Becker; special great great nieces, Kynleigh Lynn Mitchell, Raylee Mae Mitchell and Karly Darlene Pulvermuller.
A private family funeral service will be held at 12 Noon on Friday December 4, 2020 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Chambers Cemetery, Milton. There will be no visitation.
The funeral service will be Live-Streamed on Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed. Temperatures will be taken upon entry to the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Erica Gunnoe FNP, Susan Cavender MD, Stephanie Long RN, Shannon O'Dell RN, Paulette Dudley RN, and Rose Rice, caregiver, for their love and care given to Norella.
