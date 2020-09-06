NORITA MAE LAMBERT, 65 of Hernshaw died September 3, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was preceded in death by husband, Burley G. Lambert, son, Glenn Allen Lambert and mother, Zola Mae Fleacher Thomas.
Surviving are, life companion, Darrell Mitchell of Hernshaw, daughter, Rebecca Ann (Mark) McDaniel of Charleston, step-children, Michelle (Eddie) Sullivan of Campbells Creek, Jess Mitchell of Campbells Creek, brother, Larry Thomas of Charleston, grandchildren, Hannah Lambert, Ryan, Alexis and Tyler McDaniel, step-grandchildren, Cody, Chase and Brady Mitchell and Jordan Guthrie and many great-grandchildren.
Funeral will be 1 p.m. Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with Pastor Jenny Lawrence officiating. Entombment will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.