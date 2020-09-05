Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

NORITA MAE LAMBERT, 65 of Hernshaw died Sep. 3, 2020. Funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with visitation 2 hours prior. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.