NORITA MAE LAMBERT, 65 of Hernshaw died Sep. 3, 2020. Funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet with visitation 2 hours prior. Details at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
