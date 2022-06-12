NORM SKIDMORE, 90, of Dunbar, WV, passed away at the Arthur B. Hodges Center at Edgewood Summit on December 2, 2021.
Norm was the son of the late John Elbert Skidmore and Gertrude Phillips Skidmore, of Montgomery, WV. In addition to his parents, Norm was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Lee Skidmore. Surviving Norm is his partner and the love of his life, Margaret Jackson, along with her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Christina Jackson.
Norm was a salesman for the Charleston Paint Company, and upon retirement, worked for many years as a driver for Smith Company Motors and Astorg Auto of Charleston. He was also an active Mason and a Shriner. As a Shriner he was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters and a strong supporter of the Shriners Children's Hospital in Lexington, KY.
Norm was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Charleston until its closing, and then was faithful to attend the Dunbar Nazarene Church with Margaret until his passing.
To fulfill Norm's wishes, his body was donated to the Human Gift Registry at the WVU School of Medicine. A service to honor the life of Norm will be held at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Dunbar Nazarene Church, with Pastor Greg Hudson officiating. Friends may visit at the church beginning at 6 p.m. The service will also be livestreamed on the church's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/dunbarnazarenechurch).
A special thank you to the staff at Edgewood Summit and the Arthur B. Hodges Center for their kind care of Norm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Norm's name to the WVU School of Medicine, P.O. Box 9100, Morgantown, WV 26506, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Philanthropy Department, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.