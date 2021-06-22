NORMA ANN (FIELDS) GREENE, 79, of Hartford, WV, passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Friends may visit with the family from 12 til 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at the First Church of God, New Haven, WV. Following a procession will leave to Graham Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, WV.
