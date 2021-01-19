Thank you for Reading.

NORMA ANN WITHROW, 85 of Huntington, widow of Jackie Ray Withrow, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born August 26, 1935 in Covington, KY, a daughter of the late Max and Eileen Price. One son, Marvin Ray Withrow also preceded her in death. Norma retired as a manager from Kroger. She loved making jewelry, enjoyed archeology and served as the president of the Archeological Society in Kanawha County. Survivors include one daughter, Dwana Gillem of Huntington; two grandsons, Matthew McClung (Jessica) and Brent McClung (Danielle) also of Huntington; one brother Lawrence Price (Sandra) of Charleston, WV; and 5 grandchildren. There are to be no services at this time.