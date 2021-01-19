NORMA ANN WITHROW, 85 of Huntington, widow of Jackie Ray Withrow, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born August 26, 1935 in Covington, KY, a daughter of the late Max and Eileen Price. One son, Marvin Ray Withrow also preceded her in death. Norma retired as a manager from Kroger. She loved making jewelry, enjoyed archeology and served as the president of the Archeological Society in Kanawha County. Survivors include one daughter, Dwana Gillem of Huntington; two grandsons, Matthew McClung (Jessica) and Brent McClung (Danielle) also of Huntington; one brother Lawrence Price (Sandra) of Charleston, WV; and 5 grandchildren. There are to be no services at this time. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com
