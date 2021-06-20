NORMA BRICK HOOTON passed away June 11, 2021, at the age of 91. Formerly of McMinnville, TN, she has lived in South Charleston most recently. Norma attended Nitro High School, Class of 1947. Her parents Matthew and Kathleen Brick preceded her in death, along with her husband Robert Duane Hooton, daughter Diana Hooton Gordon (John), and older brother Robert H. Brick, Sr. Others that have ascended before her include her beloved sisters-in-law: Sue, Ruth, Betty, and Norma.
She is survived by her children Deborah Taylor, and Roger G. Hooton as well as her grandchildren: Graham Matthew Hoff (Sara), and Erin Melissa Loftis (Matt). Others that will cherish her memory include her great grandchildren Elsa, Maxine, and Henry. Also surviving are her brothers Dan Brick and Don Brick (Mary) and many nieces and nephews. Norma worshiped at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church and died in FAITH. Burial will be at Brick Family Cemetery, Cross Lanes at a later date.
The family wishes to give a Special Thank You to Hubbard Hospice House West for their compassionate care of Norma.
