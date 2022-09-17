NORMA CAROL (FLINT) ISAACS, 88, of Clifftop, went HOME to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 14, 2022.
NORMA CAROL (FLINT) ISAACS, 88, of Clifftop, went HOME to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 14, 2022.
She passed peacefully at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, which we owe a great debt of gratitude.
Born in Lookout, WV. She spent her entire life in the Clifftop/ Lookout area.
Preceded in passing Norma, was her husband Robert (Bob) Isaacs and her daughter Kathy Sinka, son-in-law Dave Sinka, along with her parents, Thomas and Margaret Flint, sisters Mary Josephine Flint, Louise Butcher, Gladys (Boots) Samoriski, Shirley Whipkey, and brother William (Billy) Flint.
Norma was a Homemaker, the hardest job in the world, and she was a great one. She was also a life long member of the Mt. Olive Methodist Church in Lookout, WV where she took great pride in assembling food and snack backpacks for less fortunate children in the area. She was very active in the TOPS program for many years. She enjoyed bowling and really missed it after having to have her leg amputated. She also loved her game shows on the game show network.
Surviving are sons Timothy D. (Sandra) at home, Kenneth W. (Judy) Glendale, Arizona, sisters Betty Kayrouz of Louisville, KY, Shelva Finley (William) of Marion, TX. and Scottie Henderson (Jessie/Ronnie) of Zanesville, OH, Grand children: Jason Isaacs, Eric Isaacs (Morgan), Nicole Myers (Chane), Jessica Smith, Wesley Sinka (Sarah), Amy Thompson-Malleo, Blaine McDermott (Brian) and Eric Canfield (Chloe), great grandchildren: Rayne and Dominic Isaacs. Aaron, Hannah and Baylee Isaacs. Gia and Aubrey Jackson. Ashlynn and Alyssa Smith. Olivia and Gracie Sinka, Angela Boschi (Scott Dearing) and Alexis Boschi. William, James, and, Matthew McDermott. Great Great Grandchild Lorenzo Dearing. And several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday 9/20/2022 at the Wallace and Wallace Chapel in Rainelle, WV with Pastor Mike Loudermilk officiating. Burial will be at the End of the Trail Cemetery in Crawley, WV. Immediately following the service.
Friends may call Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wallace and Wallace in Rainelle.
In lieu of Flowers please make donations to the Mt. Olive Methodist Church at P.O. Box 12, Lookout, WV. 25868
Online condolences www.wallaceandwallacefh.com
Wallace & Wallace, Inc. 283 Main St., Rainelle, WV 25962 is in charge of arrangements.
