Norma DeMary Hammons
NORMA DeMARY HAMMONS of Needham, MA (and formerly of Charleston, WV and St. Helena Island, SC) died in her sleep on January 11, 2023, at the age of 84 after a short illness.

Norma was born in Enterprise, WV on October 9, 1938 to Salvador and Joanne DeMary. After being named valedictorian of the Shinnston High School Class of 1956, she attended West Virginia University, where in 1960 she graduated with high honors with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In an era when there were few female pharmacists, she was a pioneer. Norma moved to Charleston, WV to take a job with an independent pharmacy, eventually joining a larger company that became part of CVS. In all, she was a pharmacist for more than 50 years.

