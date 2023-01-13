NORMA DeMARY HAMMONS of Needham, MA (and formerly of Charleston, WV and St. Helena Island, SC) died in her sleep on January 11, 2023, at the age of 84 after a short illness.
Norma was born in Enterprise, WV on October 9, 1938 to Salvador and Joanne DeMary. After being named valedictorian of the Shinnston High School Class of 1956, she attended West Virginia University, where in 1960 she graduated with high honors with a Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy. In an era when there were few female pharmacists, she was a pioneer. Norma moved to Charleston, WV to take a job with an independent pharmacy, eventually joining a larger company that became part of CVS. In all, she was a pharmacist for more than 50 years.
In Charleston, she met and married James Harvey Hammons in 1962. Together, through 53 years of marriage, they raised two children, Anne Michele Hammons Aunins and James Harvey Hammons, Jr.
Harvey and Norma later retired to Dataw Island outside Beaufort, SC. Norma was a member of the Basilica of the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Charleston and St. Peter's in Beaufort. Norma had diverse interests including classical music, tennis, bridge, hiking, fashion and high heels - no other pharmacist could match her ability to work 12-hour shifts in glamorous shoes. She was a great dancer. Norma loved her West Virginia Mountaineers and closely followed football and basketball games. She was a terrific cook whose specialties ranged from meatballs, kirsch torte, Yorkshire pudding, cabbage rolls, stuffed calamari, German chocolate cake and Texas sheet cake to almost any kind of pie or Christmas cookie you can imagine. She traveled extensively with her family and friends to, among other places, our national parks, Croatia, Italy, Egypt, Israel, Bermuda, Scotland, France and Spain. Norma was particularly adept at maintaining long-term and long-distance friendships, which she cherished. She was most proud of the accomplishments and good natures of her three grandchildren and treasured her visits with them.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband Harvey and sister Delores.
She is survived by her daughter Anne Hammons Aunins and husband John Aunins of Newton, MA and their three children, Thomas of Somerville, MA, Benjamin of Charlottesville, VA and Emily of Philadelphia, PA; her son Jim of Cambridge, MA; her brother and sister-in-law John and Kathryn DeMary of Shinnston, WV and theirchildren, John and Mark
and his wife Lori and grandchildren; and her cousins David Lester, and wife Martha, and Terry Lester, and wife Carol, and their children.
The family would like to thank the home health and skilled nursing teams at North Hill in Needham and her doctors at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the West Virginia University School of Pharmacy White Coat Program (give.wvu.edu).
A memorial mass will be said at St. Ann's Catholic Church, Shinnston, WV, where Harvey and Norma were married, at a future date.