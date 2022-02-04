NORMA E. CURRY of Elkview, beloved wife of the late Thomas "Tommy" R. Curry, Sr, went home to her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the age of 89 years at home with her loving family. She was God's Angel on earth and now His Angel in heaven.
Norma was born in Spring Hill on March 11, 1932, the loving daughter of the late Chilton and Nannie Hager. In addition to her husband and parents Norma is predeceased by her son, Thomas "Tom" R Curry, Jr; granddaughter, Chelsea Rae Aldridge; grandson, Bradley "Brad" Anderson; great-grandson, Gavin Aldridge; daughter-in-law, Penny Curry; sister, Jackie Taylor and brother, Don Hager.
To know Norma was to know love. She loved, cared, forgave, and accepted without judgement to anyone. Left to cherish her love and memory are her children, Sherry Ann (James David) Morris of Simpsonville, SC, Bobby "Bob" Curry of Elkview, Debbie (Kenny) Wagner of Crossville, TN; grandchildren Meghan, Ashley, Nathan, April Dawn, Brian, Brandon; great-grandchildren Caelin, Owen, Chaylen, Rowan, Taylor, Tori; nieces with whom she shared a special bond, Nancy Creig and Becky Sue, as well as a host of other family and friends.
Norma was blessed to spend her last seven years with her son, Bobby. He welcomed her into his home and filled her life with love and laughter as well as being her full time caregiver.
Norma was a long time member of First Baptist Church St Albans, raising her children in the church providing them with a strong Christian foundation. Her love, trust, and faithfulness to God has never wavered. A true servant and Christian always. Norma retired from Kanawha County Schools after 25 years of service. She loved working with children and was especially happy to have been assigned to the kindergarten classes for her granddaughters Meghan, Ashley, and Chelsea.
Norma's family was the center of her life and her happiest times were spent with her family by her side. She was a loving and devoted wife to the love of her life Tommy, for 58 years. Being involved in her children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's activities were always a priority and traveling with her daughter and son-in-law, Sherry Ann and James David were great adventures. She made family birthdays and holidays gatherings special occasions.
The family would like to thank HospiceCare for the excellent, loving care they provided Mother during her final days.
A "Celebration of Life" Service will be held in the First Baptist Church St Albans Sanctuary at 2 p.m., Sunday, February 6, 2022 with the Rev. Joel M. Harpold officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to HospiceCare, In Memory of Norma E. Curry, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
You can visit Norma's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share condolences or memories with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Curry family.