NORMA ELEIN JORDAN, 93 of Fayetteville, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Meadowbrook Acres in Charleston.
Born on June 21, 1928 at Scrabble Creek, WV, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Maccel Cruikshank Ward.
Her husband of 44 years, James R. Jordan, preceded her in death; brother, Robert E. Ward, Jr.; and sister, Gloria Nanette Ward.
Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her son, James (Karen) Jordan of Charleston; daughter, Nanette (Joseph) Wood of Sherrills Ford, NC; grandchildren: Alicia Jordan, Jarrod Jordan, and Adam Jordan; sisters: Jacqueline Keep, Wanda Divita, and Charlene Sproles; and brother, Gary Ward.
Norma was a member of Fayetteville Baptist Church where she had been very active. She graduated from Gauley Bridge High School and Laird Memorial School of Nursing. She spent her career nursing at Laird Memorial/Montgomery General Hospital and later she taught nursing at Valley Vocational School. Norma was a special lady, she loved camping, fishing, sewing, knitting, working in the church, spending time with family and friends, and caring for others.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Fayetteville Baptist Church, with Pastor Jack Eades officiating. Entombment will follow at Montgomery Memorial Park and Mausoleum, London, WV.
The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time Saturday at the church.
Memorials in Norma's memory may be made to Fayetteville Baptist Church-Scholarship Fund, 104 Ankrom Street, Fayetteville, WV 25840.