NORMA G. SMITH, 93, of Walton, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at home. She was born November 23, 1926 in Roane County, a daughter of the late Gilbert Hedge and Locie Catherine Cottrell. She was a retired school teacher from the Roane County Board of Education, a loving mother, grandmother, and wife, and a member of the Thorofare Community Church.
She is survived by her seven children, Samuel A. Smith (Brenda) of Clendenin, and Roger L. Smith (Linda), David A. Smith (Rita), Brenda K. Gibson, (Gene), Roy A. Smith (Cyndi), Lois A. Sloan (Wayne) and Bonnie M. Greathouse (Ben), all of Walton; one brother, Claphus C. Cottrell of Charleston; fourteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Rev. Roy I. Smith; and a brother, Tharrell Cottrell of Ohio.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 7, at 1 p.m. at the Roy I. Smith Family Cemetery on Robinson Run with Rev. Ora Holbert officiating.
Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.