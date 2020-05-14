NORMA G. ZOPP, 92, of DeKalb, Illinois, died peacefully Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
She was born January 16, 1928, in Rainelle, West Virginia, the daughter of Herbert L. and Sarah Gladys Walker. She was a 1945 graduate of Rainelle High School and later attended Morgantown Business College. She married the father of her children (William E. Zopp) April 15, 1950, at the Rainelle United Methodist Church. Norma moved to DeKalb with her children in 1966, working at Northern Illinois University as an administrative assistant and office manager, retiring in 1994. She loved the diversity found in an academic setting and developed many lifetime friendships formed while working at NIU.
Norma was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb for over 50 years and especially enjoyed bringing others cheer with hand written notes and prayer chain requests. She was an avid Bridge player with many groups, but especially enjoyed the Thursday group at the DeKalb Senior Center. She was an intelligent, open-minded, caring friend to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. She always found the good in every situation with her sense of humor and positive outlook. Norma's family was blessed to have such an exceptional, loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother (affectionately called Gee Gee).
She is survived by her children, William Robert "Bob" Zopp, Oliver Springs, Tennessee, Sarah Zopp Kimball, Sycamore and Mary Beth Zopp, DeKalb. Surviving grandchildren are Dustin (Karly) Davis, DeKalb, and Daniel Zopp, Knoxville, Tennessee, and great-grandchildren Hannah, Kami and Evan Davis and Hannah and Paisley Zopp.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Herbert L. Walker, Jr. and his wife Arlene; step-grandson, Matthew John Berszoner; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at Wallace Memorial Cemetery in Crawley, West Virginia, at a future date, where her ashes will be interred.
In lieu of flowers, Norma's wishes were for a memorial to help as many people in need as possible during these difficult times and to support the DeKalb First United Methodist Church. Memorials can be made to the Norma Zopp Memorial Fund in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115. For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.