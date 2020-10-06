NORMA HUSTON HOLLAND, born May 12, 1933 in Charleston, passed away on September 4, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia, at the age of 87 after a short illness.
Norma was retired from the Gwinnett Co. Tag Office, Gwinnett Co. Georgia. She was also a corporate secretary for Columbia Gas Company in West Virginia and co-owner of NuSash Window Company in Charleston with her husband C.R. She was a member of many organizations in Georgia and West Virginia.
She will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of almost 60 years, Claris Ray 'C.R.' Holland; parents, E.D. and Beatrice Huston; siblings, Gene Huston; Betty Lynn and E.D. Huston Jr.
Surviving are her 6 nieces and nephews; 3 great nephews; and sister-in-laws, Bonnie Huston and Chris Huston.
Graveside funeral services for both Norma and her husband, C.R. will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Pastor Darick Biondi officiating.
Please be fully aware and abide with the State of West Virginia and CDC guidelines during the COVID-19 Pandemic, which require face masks to be worn and that social distancing be observed should you wish to attend the funeral service.
