Norma J. Burford

NORMA departed this life peacefully on January 20 to be with the Lord at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her parents - Romie and Lucy Monk Gibson, husband - Lonnie Ray Burford, Sisters, Janet Davis and Faye Hunter and Brother, Junior Gibson all from Charleston, WV.
Norma was retired from Columbia Gas of Charleston, WV.
She is survived by seven children. Daughters - Nancy Hill (Bob) of Monroeville, PA - Brenda Kegley (John) of Lake Worth, FL - Joann Hutchinson (Jimmy) of Dearborn, MI - Terry Stierwalt (JR) of Kannapolis, NC and Patty Gambrell of Taylor, MI. Sons - Danny Burford (Dorothy) of Fuquay Varina, NC and Eddie Burford of Charleston, WV.
Survived by brother, Charles Gibson (Nancy) of So. Charleston, WV and two sisters - Marilyn Kinder (Roger) and Carma Thompson of Charleston, WV. Norma had 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Norma loved her home and working in the yard.
No more phone calls to hear your voice and ask - How are you... No more road trips together to visit family and friends. No more shopping for our treasures. No more cards with your beautiful handwriting. We love and miss you Mom! More than you'll ever know... Until we meet again...
A memorial service will be held at Sissonville Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Sissonville, WV on June 16 at 2:30 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life in the Centennial Room at the Holiday Inn in So. Charleston, WV.