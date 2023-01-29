Thank you for Reading.

Norma J. Burford
SYSTEM

NORMA departed this life peacefully on January 20 to be with the Lord at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her parents - Romie and Lucy Monk Gibson, husband - Lonnie Ray Burford, Sisters, Janet Davis and Faye Hunter and Brother, Junior Gibson all from Charleston, WV.

Norma was retired from Columbia Gas of Charleston, WV.

Recommended for you