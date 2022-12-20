Thank you for Reading.

Norma Jea Keefer
NORMA JEAN (EUTSEY) KEEFER, 80, of Kenna went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

She was born October 1, 1942 in Wooddale, PA, a daughter of the late Ray Daniel and Mary Alverda Jones Eutsey. Prior to having children, Norma worked as a secretary at Connellsville Senior High School and Brooks Funeral Home. Norma was a lady of many talents. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking and was known for her Christmas cookies. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter. Norma maintained correspondence with many people throughout the years by sending cards. She loved spending time reading God's Word and sitting with her dogs. Norma was a selfless caregiver to family members for most of her life.

