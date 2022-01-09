NORMA JEAN EPLIN, 84, of Charleston, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Thursday, January 6th.
She was born in Eskdale, WV on July 16, 1937 to Albert and Kathleen Wall.
She was a graduate of Duval High School in Lincoln County. Norma was a devoted wife and mother. In addition to managing a home for her family she also worked at various times as a clerk at Cohen Drug in Kanawha City, as a crossing guard at Overbrook Elementary school and a clerk at Take Two Video.
Norma was known as 'Mom' and 'Mama'. She loved her family and having a house full of her grandkids and great-grandkids. She always looked forward to the next holiday, birthday party, or cookout.
Norma was preceded in death by the love of her life James "Jim" Eplin, her parents Albert and Kathleen Wall, and sister Francis Bumgarner.
Norma was survived by her siblings Wilma Jones (Red), Phyllis Thornton (Doug), Al "Buddy" Wall, her brother-in-law Tom Eplin, and many nieces and nephews. Norma is also survived by her wonderful four children Rick Eplin (Tonya), Kim Lawrence (Davey), Brian Eplin (Kara), Shawn Eplin, and dog Candy. Beautiful Grandchildren Jacob Eplin (Ashley), Nicholas Eplin (Cristina), Megan Lawrence, Conner Henson (Mary Kate), Emily Mullins (Seth), Caitlin Henson, Matthew Lawrence, and Hunter Eplin. Her pride and joy, her great-grandchildren Noah Mullins, Isaac Eplin, Adaline Eplin, and Elsie Mullins. Special thanks to her caregiver Cindy Ray. There will be many missed friendships, including Pat Adkins, neighbor and friend for 60 years along with all of the other caring neighbors through the years.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Tuesday, January 11th, followed by a service honoring her life at 12 noon. Both will be held at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston, WV. Graveside service will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Pastor Bobby Goldburg will officiate.
Due to COVID masks and social distancing is required.