NORMA JEAN HUDNALL, born September 11, 1943 left this earth on September 23, 2020 to be with the Lord.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Marlin Hudnall, parents Anna "Lula" and Edward Roberts, grandson Brandon Cottrell, brothers Freddie Roberts and James McClure and a special brother in law Ronnie Banks.
She is survived by her two daughters Tammy (James) Butterworth and Carla Morgan, three sisters Paulette Adkins, Darlene (David) Bryant and Reba Banks, grandkids Alicia (Kris) Lowery and Shanda Hudnall, Cody Butterworth (Marcie),
Derek Butterworth (Cheyenne), great grandkids Landon, Bradey, Christian, Brooklynn, Bryce and Blake.
Norma Jean was a member of Glasgow United Methodist Church and a caregiver to many.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Monday, September 28th at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Chapel Mausoleum with Pastor Danny Moore officiating. Entombment will follow the service at Kanawha Valley Memorial Mausoleum, Glasgow.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing and face coverings are required.
Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove is serving the Hudnall family.