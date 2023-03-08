NORMA JEAN JONES, 88, of Charleston transitioned from her life on Monday, February 27, 2023.
She passed away peacefully while living with her daughter, Valencia in Dunbar. She was one of eight siblings born to the late Sandy Sr. and Ada Leftwich.
She graduated from Garnet High School in 1953. After her future husband, who was drafted into the Korean War, was honorably discharged from his two-year tour of duty in Germany; they were married on June 6, 1953. The couple celebrated 66 years of married bliss and had four children.
She was employed at Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) for 20 years. She worked as an intake administrator in the OB-GNY Department registering expectant mothers into the hospital. She enjoyed each day after experiencing the birth of healthy newborn babies who entered the world.
Norma Jean Jones was a lifelong resident of Rand. She was a member of Levi First Missionary Baptist Church. Like her husband, she strongly believed that a devoted Christian must always show compassion toward helping people and that all individuals should contribute time and energy to make a community a better place for everyone. While retired, she enjoyed traveling with her husband throughout the Caribbean and Hawaii. She was vivacious reader and could read a 500-page book in a week. She enjoyed taking long walks and tackling crossword puzzles, as she said, "to keep my mind sharp".
Norma Jean Jones was born December 29, 1934 in Fayette County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip S. Jones Sr.; siblings, Ellen Harriston, Sandy Leftwich Jr., William Leftwich, and Roosevelt Leftwich.
She is survived by her children, Phillip S. Jones Jr. of Charleston; Vira L. Jones, Brooklyn, NY; Valencia Davis (Paul) of Dunbar, and Tandra A. Jones of Washington, D.C.; and her granddaughter, Richelle L. Ward, of Dunbar.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend.
A service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Levi First Baptist Church in Charleston (Rand). Burial will follow in Kanawha Valley Memory Gardens.
A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
