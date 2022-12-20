Norma Jean Keefer

NORMA JEAN (EUTSEY) KEEFER, 80, of Kenna went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.
She was born October 1, 1942 in Wooddale, PA, a daughter of the late Ray Daniel and Mary Alverda Jones Eutsey. Prior to having children, Norma worked as a secretary at Connellsville Senior High School and Brooks Funeral Home. Norma was a lady of many talents. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking and was known for her Christmas cookies. She was also a talented seamstress and quilter. Norma maintained correspondence with many people throughout the years by sending cards. She loved spending time reading God's Word and sitting with her dogs. Norma was a selfless caregiver to family members for most of her life.
Norma is survived by her children Susan Arrowood (Matt), Brett Keefer (Stacy) and Karen Keefer; grandsons Zane K. Arrowood and Will C. Arrowood. She is also survived by sisters Janet Kinneer and Gail Painter (Chuck).
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband, G. Zane Keefer and a brother-in-law Glenn Kinneer.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 21, at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley with Pastor Rick Perrine officiating. Visitation will be held from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. There will also be services at the Brooks Funeral Home in Connellsville, PA on Friday, December 23. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. with a time of visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Norma will be laid to rest in the Green Ridge Memorial Park in Connellsville, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norma's memory to the Ripley Baptist Temple. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com