NORMA JEAN PAULEY RHODES, age 64, of Statesville, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Davis Regional Medical Center. Born on July 2, 1957, in Madison (Boone County), WV, she was the daughter of the late Freeman Edward Pauley and Myrtle Geraldine Meadows.
Norma was a member of Morning Star Baptist Church for over 33 years. She worked for Edward Jones Investments for over 15 years. Norma loved her Lord and her church family, and was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and a cherished friend.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Candace Rhodes (Paul); son, Josh Rhodes (Kisha); daughter, Lori Myint (Nyi) and their children, Cora and Lily Myint; her five grandchildren, Riley Rhodes, Lane Rhodes, Colton Rhodes, Myles Hepler, and Paisley Hepler; her significant other for over 28 years, Michael McKay; sisters, Myrtle Faye Pauley and Jessie Mae Cottrell ("Corkey"); brother, Joseph Edward Pauley (Sheryl); and her nieces and nephews, Allison Michelle Smith, Andrew Pauley, Mark Pauley, and Thomas Pauley.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, at Morning Star Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. at the church with Pastor Ronald Young officiating. Graveside Services will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Norma's church, Morning Star Baptist Church, 175 Young Mountain Rd., Cleveland, NC 27013: www.morning-starbaptistchurch.com. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.