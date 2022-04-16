NORMA JEAN SAMMS, 89, of Little Creek, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Norma was born at Hernshaw on April 22, 1932, to the late Lomer and Lillian Payne Kirk. She was a lifelong member of Lens Creek Church of the Nazarene. Norma raised seven children and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mallie H. Samms Jr.; daughter, Connie Winters; grandsons, Jamie Easley and Justin Samms; sisters, Jeanette Pauley and Susie Kirk; brothers, Sidney, Lewis, Charles and Norvel "Jap" Kirk.
Surviving are her children, Trina (Johnny) Walker of Marmet, Vickie Samms of Charleston and Melinda (Jay) Snodgrass of Marmet, Ronnie (Teresa) Samms of Charleston, Donnie (Velma) Samms of Pennsylvania and Richard (Tammy) Samms of Sissonville; grandchildren, Brooksanna Bell, Shawnda Eckerd, Travis Walker, Josh Samms, Annie Pierce, Danielle Radcliff, Ashley Zuker, Dustin Samms, Ryan Dominquez, Dustin, Jesse, Aaron, and Daniel Samms, Haley and Mallory Snodgrass; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Delores Graley of Emmons and special daytime care giver, Kay Butcher of Chesapeake.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., on Monday, April 18, 2022, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 7 p.m., at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Rev. Glen Thaxton officiating. The Committal Service and Entombment will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be sent to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.