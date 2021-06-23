NORMA JUANITA KOZAK, 94 of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Monday June 21, 2021 at Ravenswood Village in Ravenswood, WV.
Norma was born at Coal Fork, WV a daughter of the late Brown H. and Martha E. Wilson Skiles. She was a sales clerk at Embees in Charleston until their closing then went to work for JC Penney until her retirement. Norma was a member of Maple Hill Baptist Church and Kanawha Estate Garden Club.
Along with her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Kozak Jr.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Glenn (Rose Etta) Kozak of Ripley and Steven (Peggy) Kozak of Charleston; brothers, Harold (Ruby) Skiles and Herbert (Glenna) Skiles all of Charleston, Russell (Eva Lee) Skiles of Gandeeville; grandchildren, Trever (Jennifer) Kozak of Charleston, Beth Atkins Kozak of Charleston, Gina (Wade) Rose of Cross Lanes and Thomas (Jodi) Mack III of Scio, Ohio; great grandchildren, Heather Rose, Hunter Kozak, Thomas Mack IV and Erika Mack; great great grandchildren, Alana and Aniston Rose, Gianna Mack; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday June 25, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Mike Long officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.