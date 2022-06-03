NORMA L. CHILDERS 93 of Eleanor passed away Wednesday June 1, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a longtime member of the Eleanor Presbyterian Church. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She will be remembered as "Granny" to everyone.
Born October 9, 1928 in Wetzel County she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Julia Kendall. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Harold Childers; sister, Verna Potts; brothers, Charles Kendall,Wallace Kendall and two infant brothers; son-in-law, Dane Casto.
Survivors include her daughters, Lynda Casto of Eleanor, Dona (Bill) Garrison of Parkersburg, Neda (Tom) Schmader of Eleanor; son, Kevin (Allison) Childers of Eleanor; 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her special nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday June 4, 2022 at Beech Grove Cemetery, Eleanor with Pastor John Hudson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 - 1 p.m., at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor prior to the graveside service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, is in charge of arrangements.