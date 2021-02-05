Apr. 4, 1933 to Feb. 3, 2021 NORMA LEE (O'DELL) ABSTON, 87, residing in Milan, went home to be with her Heavenly Father early Wednesday morning, February 3, 2021 at home following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.
Norma was born on April 4, 1933 in Duncan, WV to the late Herman B. and Icie M. (Haynes) O'Dell.
Norma graduated from Dupont High School. She was office secretary for about 15 years at the Church of the Nazarene in Summerville, SC. Over the years at several different Nazarene churches, she held various positions, including her favorite, teaching Sunday school to a group of teenagers. In her most recent years she was a member of the Sandusky Church of the Nazarene. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing scrabble and words with friends. Her greatest joy was her family and "doting" on her grandchild.
Norma is survived by her husband, Roy B. Abston, whom she married on June 23, 1951. She is also survived by her son, Roy Dale (Noretta) Abston of Ladson, SC; daughter, Deborah K. (Roger) Booth of Norwalk; grandson, Daniel John Wesley (Hannah) Booth of Huron and sister, Twila J. O'Dell of Rand, WV.
In addition to her parents, Norma is preceded in death by her sister, Wanda J. Carnes.
A private family memorial service will be held at Groff Funeral Homes and Crematory Milan Chapel, 1 S. Main Street, Milan.
Those wishing to contribute to Norma's memory may do so to Cancer Services of Erie County, 505 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.
Condolences may be shared online at www.grofffuneralhomes.com.