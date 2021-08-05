NORMA LEE CRAFT SKILES, 89, of Charleston went to be home with the Lord, Monday, August 2, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Norma was born in Mammoth on May 29, 1932 to the late James A. Craft and Clarice Hunter Craft. Norma was a homemaker devoting most of her life to her children and grandchildren. She passed her love and kindness on to her family. Norma gave generously to her church and community. She supported the Campbells Creek Food Pantry. The food pantry awarded her with a certificate of appreciation in 2020 for her compassion to have helped families have food on their tables.
Norma was a Christian and member of the Coal Fork Methodist Church. She enjoyed singing alto in the church choir. She enjoyed many genres of music, and her favorite were Gospel and Country. At the age of eighteen, Norma recorded an album with her father and brother, which was a favorite treasure.
Along with her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. (Bobby) Skiles; infant daughter, Marsha K. Skiles; son-in-law, Danny Knapp; grandson, Daniel Todd Knapp; sisters, Louise Walden (Staten) and Ernestine Wills (Joseph); brothers, James 'Junior' Craft and Charles Craft.
Left to cherish her memory is her son, C. Dennis Skiles; daughters, Wanda Knapp, Peggy Emmite (Tom) and Margie Harvath (Chris); grandchildren, Leslie Knapp Johnson (Mark), Angela Knapp Bouton (Jesse), James Kozak (Jamie), Lindsay Emmite, Shelby Harvath and LaMarr Maynard; great grandchildren, Layne Kozak, Lake Johnson, Reese and Savannah Bouton.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle with Pastor Earl Cochran and Mike Skiles. Visitation will be from Noon until service time at the funeral home on Friday. Interment will follow the service in Tyler Mt. Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Kanawha Hospice Care.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Kanawha Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W. Charleston, West Virginia 25387 or the Campbells Creek Food Pantry, 543 Campbells Creek Dr., Charleston, West Virginia 25306.
