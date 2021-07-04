Thank you for Reading.

NORMA LEE FAVRE, 87, of Craigsville, WV passed away at her home on Friday, July 2, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Romney, WV. In keeping with her wish she was cremated. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the services.

