NORMA LEE FAVRE, 87, of Craigsville, WV passed away at her home on Friday, July 2, 2021. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at Romney, WV. In keeping with her wish she was cremated. White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the services.
