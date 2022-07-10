NORMA LEE FRIEND, 90, of Cynthiana, KY formerly of Tornado, WV, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Kentucky.
She was born January 29, 1932 in Bickmore, WV, the daughter of Bernard & Bessie Holcomb Legg. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Ernest Lee Friend whom passed in 2009; sister, Opal Morton; a infant brother; sister-in-law, Pearl Legg.
Norma was woman who loved the outdoors. She would plant a garden every year only to give half the vegetables to neighbors, friends and family. She also liked hunting in the fall with her son John near the family homestead in Indore, WV. She loved her flower garden which she was proud to have a variety of flowers thru out her yard.
Norma was a Christian by faith and loved her neighbors, friends, and family. We will all miss her boisterous laugh.
She is survived by her son, John Friend (Bonnie) of Cynthiana, KY; daughter, Doris Jeffers (Steve) of Sutton, WV; grandchildren, Chad Jeffers of Sutton, Brandi Noble (Michael Maggard) of Cynthiana, James Friend (Rebecca) of Cynthiana, Cory Jeffers of Tornado; great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly, Jeremy Noble, Kylynn Noble, Brandin Noble, Kayden Friend, Jax Friend, Landon Morrison, Kinsley Morrison, Wyatt Caswell; brothers, Bill Legg (Sandra) of St. Albans, Harold Legg of Beckwith, WV; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Norma will truly be missed by all.
A graveside memorial service in Norma's honor will be held at a later date.