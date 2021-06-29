NORMA LEE (WALKER) WINTER, 86, of Charleston, passed away peacefully June 25, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Norma was born November 3, 1934, a daughter of the late George and Tilly Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband Ronald Winter. She was a member of Temple Israel.
Norma dedicated her professional life to public education. She spent 11 years as a high school biology teacher before, in 1977, she became the only female high school principal in the state of West Virginia. She served as principal of Sissonville High School from 1977 to 1984 and then as principal of St. Albans High School from 1984 to 1988. In 1993, she earned a doctorate in public school administration.
Norma was never too old to try or learn new things. In her retirement, she learned to paint and gave painting lessons, and she wrote an autobiography about her life as a principal. She loved traveling with friends and family, visiting places such as China, England, and Hawaii. She enjoyed reading, quilting, and watching Law and Order. She died in the firm belief that she was in the right in every argument that she ever had.
Surviving are her sons, Gary Winter (Beth) of Charleston and Eddie Winter (Beverly) of Beckley; brother, Wesley Walker of Saint Albans; grandchildren, Erin Winter, Lauren Winter, Josh Barton, Jason Barton and Jessica Winter; great grandchildren, Abraham and Tilly Price; and many other extended family and friends.
In accordance with the family's wishes, there will be no memorial services at this time. Norma will be buried next to her husband in Cunningham Memorial Park, Saint Albans.
The family suggests donations to Hubbard Hospice House at 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston WV 25311.
