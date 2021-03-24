NORMA MAE ADKINS, 76, passed away: March 21, 2021. Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Interment will Follow in Pea Ridge Cemetery, Spurlockville, WV. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.V. is handling arrangements.
