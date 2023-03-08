Thank you for Reading.

Norma Margaret Shaar
SYSTEM

NORMA MARGARET SHAAR, Coach Shaar, or as she was affectionately known as "Aunt Norma" was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Lebanese immigrants, Richard and Suria Shaar. She was the third born to a family of five children. As a family experiencing the hardship of The Great Depression, they relocated to Charleston, WV.

Through the tireless work and combined efforts of her parents and beloved aunt and uncle, the family of nine established roots on the West Side of Charleston. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and Marshall University.

Tags

Recommended for you