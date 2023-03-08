NORMA MARGARET SHAAR, Coach Shaar, or as she was affectionately known as "Aunt Norma" was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Lebanese immigrants, Richard and Suria Shaar. She was the third born to a family of five children. As a family experiencing the hardship of The Great Depression, they relocated to Charleston, WV.
Through the tireless work and combined efforts of her parents and beloved aunt and uncle, the family of nine established roots on the West Side of Charleston. She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and Marshall University.
Norma grew up loving sports and athletics, but unfortunately excelled at a time when women athletes went essentially unnoticed for their skills. Norma thrived in every endeavor she tried: Basketball, Softball, Track and Field. Her love of athletics led her to a long career in teaching, coaching, and serving as the Athletic Director at Chillicothe High School. She was inducted into the Chillicothe Hall of Fame in 2013. Norma retired after 30 years from the Ross County School system and returned to Charleston to start her second career at Stonewall Middle school where she continued teaching and coaching until 2017. Her long career spanned almost eight decades. Her friends and co-workers were abundant and the students she taught and coached still remember her to this day. Norma's desire to interact with people led her to became a familiar figure at the Civic Center, Laidley Field, and Power Park. They made sure to leave the rowdy sections to her!
Norma leaves behind a Legacy of excellence and an impact on so many that will linger in our hearts. Her days as a World Class Athlete may only be recognized or remembered by a few, but her leadership helped pave the way for women in athletics today.
Ms Shaar, Coach Shaar, and Aunt Norma will never be forgotten. Left to cherish her memory are sister: Sallie Shaar Waheed of Houston TX, brother: Kamal (Nancy) Shaar, South Charleston, nieces: Kama Sue Shaar, Palatine IL, Kamilla Shaar Rashid (Mitchell), Charleston, WV, Kathy (Joe) Link, Houston, TX, Carol (Fran) Testa, NJ, nephews: Rob Waheed, Houston, TX, Dickie Lamb, NJ, and Patrick Lamb, AZ, grandnephews: Kam Craft, Sabian, Gabriel, Zavier Rashid, and Chris Testa, grandnieces: Keaton Craft, Sarah Link, Sarah and Katy Testa, and Kelly and Kristin Waheed.
Aunt Norma loved and cherished every one of her family members. Last, but not least her beloved Dog, Shadow, who was rightly named.
In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, or HospiceCare.
A service to honor Norma's life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday March 9, 2023 at Snodgrass Funeral Home, celebrated by family and friends. The family
will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Entombment will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV.