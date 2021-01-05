Norma Moales

NORMA "JEAN" MOALES, 91, of Hagerstown, MD passed away on Sunday in her home as was her wish. Born October 30, 1929, in Poca, WestVirginia she was the daughter of Wilfred and Hadassah (McClanahan) Wallace, who preceded her in death. She graduated from Poca High School in 1947 with honors and gave the salutatorian address. She retired from Baltimore County Public Library Systems. Jean also worked for the Prince George's Library System as well as Union Carbide in South Charleston, West Virginia. Jean was very dedicated and active in her church, John Wesley United Methodist. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Women. She was the coordinator for the older adults group called "Primetimers" for 13 years. She had been a member of the Altar Guild, taught elementary church school for many years, Leader of the Wesleyan Class since 1994, as well as a Lay Reader. She was an active elementary school volunteer when her children were young. Since her retirement she volunteered at the Western Maryland Public library and Washington County Department of Social services as a representative in the Payee Program. Her interest included her church, reading, traveling, children and grandchildren. She loved to cook and share a meal with family and friends. She was an outstanding baker with special requests for church and family functions. Everything she cooked or baked was always from scratch. Norma Jean Moales is survived by 3 daughters; Kathy Kelsey, Susan Norris (Robert) and Julie Byrd (Bill); 3 grandchildren, David Kelsey, Samantha Byrd and Jackson Byrd; 4 great grandchildren, Steven, Thornton, Anna and Jayce. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742 or John Wesley United Methodist Church, 129 Potomac Street Hagerstown, MD 21740. There will be a grave side service led by Rev. Doug Hoffman, Pastor Twyla Rowe and Rev. Pat Ricker at Rest Haven Cemetery on January 6th, Wednesday, at 11 am. All may attend as long as individuals follow guidelines of social distancing and masks (nose covered). Arrangements have been entrusted to the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com
