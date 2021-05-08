NORMA R WASSON age 71 of Prenter, WV went home to the Lord May 5th, 2021. She passed peacefully with her family by her side at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 23, 1949 at Prenter, WV. Norma was the daughter of the late Milton and Martha Adkins of Prenter, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia (Jenny) Jarrell, Billy Paul Adkins, Johnny Ray Adkins, Michael Adkins.
She is survived by her son Lee R Skeens Jr. and daughter in law Angela Skeens of Hurricane, WV. Grandson Damian Skeens and Fianc e, Hannah Halstead of Fostersville, WV. Granddaughter Caitlin Skeens and Fianc , Jordan Smith of Milton, WV. Sisters, Charlotte Estep of Andover, OH, Freda Thomas of Prenter, WV and Diana Williams and brother-in-law Ricky Williams of Prenter, WV. Norma also has many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at twelve o'clock noon in the Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, WV, with Rev. Anthony Pratt officiating, Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., that morning followed by her burial at Pineview Cemetery Orgas, WV.
