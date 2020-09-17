NORMA RUTH (OBER) WETZEL, 88, went home to be with the Lord on August 30, 2020 in Zephyrhills, FL. A joint private graveside service will be held at Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, WV, with Pastor Vera Archer officiating. Arrangements provided by Casto Family Funeral Homes of Ravenswood, Evans, Mason, and New Haven.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.